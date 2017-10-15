MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MTS Systems Corporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.39. MTS Systems Corporation posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MTS Systems Corporation will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MTS Systems Corporation.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. MTS Systems Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSC shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MTS Systems Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MTS Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ MTSC) opened at 53.30 on Friday. MTS Systems Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MTS Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

In related news, insider William C. Becker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Hore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,646.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $951,560. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems Corporation by 114,721.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems Corporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,576,000 after acquiring an additional 75,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MTS Systems Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MTS Systems Corporation by 46.7% in the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 146,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MTS Systems Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

MTS Systems Corporation Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

