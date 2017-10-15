M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,940 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 104.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 213,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares during the last quarter. Banced Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 940,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 646,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) opened at 24.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $760.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

