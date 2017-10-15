M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited during the first quarter worth about $266,000. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited by 4.7% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFC. BidaskClub lowered China Life Insurance Company Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered China Life Insurance Company Limited from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered China Life Insurance Company Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance Company Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised China Life Insurance Company Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) opened at 15.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.34. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

China Life Insurance Company Limited Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance.

