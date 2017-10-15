M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) opened at 36.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $720.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Standpoint Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

