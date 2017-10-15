MSCI Inc (MSCI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,611 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of MSCI worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut MSCI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS AG boosted their price objective on MSCI from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) opened at 122.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.03. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. MSCI had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $239,878.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,289,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock worth $724,009 in the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

