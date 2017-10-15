Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) Coverage Initiated at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic Company (The) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic Company (The) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Mosaic Company (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic Company (The) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of Mosaic Company (MOS) opened at 21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Mosaic Company (The) had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $139,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,219.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,254,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,681,000 after purchasing an additional 793,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 2,930.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,977,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,950,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,461,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 13.0% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,251,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,733,000 after purchasing an additional 718,812 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,428,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,923,000 after purchasing an additional 319,637 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

