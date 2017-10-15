Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 285,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 617,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 89,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 646,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,672,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) opened at 52.82 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,810 shares of company stock worth $301,596 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

