Morg Stan India (IIF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Morg Stan India (NYSE:IIF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morg Stan India earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6053288502777 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Morg Stan India (IIF) opened at 36.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. Morg Stan India has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $276,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,354 shares of company stock worth $3,965,025.

About Morg Stan India

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund invests in a range of portfolio sectors, including auto components; automobiles; banks; capital markets; construction and engineering; construction materials; consumer finance; diversified financial services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; gas utilities; information technology services; machinery; media; personal products; oil, gas and consumable fuels; pharmaceuticals; tobacco; transportation infrastructure, and water utilities.

