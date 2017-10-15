Monsanto Company (MON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,619,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 1,673,590 shares.The stock last traded at $122.30 and had previously closed at $119.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS AG cut shares of Monsanto from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monsanto from $107.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monsanto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.61.

The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.30.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Monsanto had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monsanto Company will post $5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

In other Monsanto news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 11,526 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,379,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,026 shares of company stock worth $4,440,341. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Puplava Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Monsanto by 0.4% in the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Monsanto by 0.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Monsanto by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Monsanto by 1.2% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its position in Monsanto by 0.5% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

