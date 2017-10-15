Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital Corporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital Corporation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) opened at 14.17 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital Corporation had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Monroe Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.31%.

In other news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig bought 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $296,698.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital Corporation in the second quarter worth $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Monroe Capital Corporation in the first quarter worth $331,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Monroe Capital Corporation in the second quarter worth $1,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Monroe Capital Corporation by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monroe Capital Corporation by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 75,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital Corporation

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

