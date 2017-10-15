Mobile Mini’s (MINI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Mobile Mini Inc. alerts:

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ MINI) traded down 4.56% during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,787 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.27. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.03 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/mobile-minis-mini-hold-rating-reiterated-at-robert-w-baird.html.

In related news, insider Mark Funk sold 41,020 shares of Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $1,305,256.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Trachtenberg sold 10,000 shares of Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,137.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,065 shares of company stock worth $4,832,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mobile Mini by 77.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.