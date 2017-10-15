Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Shares Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Minerals Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned about 0.49% of Minerals Technologies worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 69.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 93.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) traded up 1.10% on Friday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,649 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 25,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,795,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,717.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services around the world. It operates through four segments. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mines mineral ores, and processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc.

