Middleburg Financial Corp. (MBRG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.04

Media coverage about Middleburg Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBRG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middleburg Financial Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3330013198675 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Middleburg Financial Corp.

Middleburg Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its primary operations through two subsidiaries, Middleburg Bank and Middleburg Investment Group, Inc The Company has another subsidiary, MFC Capital Trust II. The Company’s segments are Commercial & Retail Banking, which includes loans, investment securities and deposit accounts; Wealth Management, including wealth management activities, and Mortgage Banking, which includes mortgage banking activities.

