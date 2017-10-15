Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Given Hold Rating at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Sunday. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) opened at 108.78 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $110.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $730,768.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,727,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,403,000 after acquiring an additional 134,757 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 216,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 161,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

