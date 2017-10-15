Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report issued on Wednesday. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer expects that the software giant will earn $3.67 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Vetr cut shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.32 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) opened at 77.49 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hefty Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 510,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,097,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

