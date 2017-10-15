Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) Position Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsemi Corporation were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) traded up 0.37% on Friday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 246,719 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.18. Microsemi Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Microsemi Corporation had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.84 EPS for the current year.

Microsemi Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 43% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $86,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Hohener sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $610,878.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,363 shares of company stock worth $2,684,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsemi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Microsemi Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsemi Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsemi Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

