Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 34,256 Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pure Cycle Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle Corporation by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pure Cycle Corporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 365,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pure Cycle Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) traded down 1.34% on Friday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,908 shares. The company’s market cap is $174.59 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Pure Cycle Corporation Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area.

