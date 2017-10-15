Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,664,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.14% of Meritor worth $60,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,602,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,718,000 after acquiring an additional 447,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,132,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,712,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 153,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Meritor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,305,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Meritor news, SVP Robert H. Speed sold 4,192 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $80,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) opened at 25.78 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Meritor had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

