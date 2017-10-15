Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 235,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 1,500 shares of Meridian Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $26,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Romano acquired 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $66,956.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ EBSB) opened at 19.20 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $40.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

