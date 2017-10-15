Medtronic PLC (MDT) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,531,235 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 8,960,370 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,401,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE MDT) opened at 78.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.01. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic PLC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical technology company to purchase up to 49% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $95.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

In other Medtronic PLC news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,569,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

