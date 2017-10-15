Medtronic PLC (MDT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News coverage about Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medtronic PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.5303415071739 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 78.07 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Medtronic PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

Medtronic PLC announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical technology company to buy up to 49% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. BidaskClub raised Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 price target on Medtronic PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

In other Medtronic PLC news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,569,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

