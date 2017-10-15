McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. McDonald’s Corporation makes up about 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Nomura set a $172.00 target price on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $174.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) opened at 165.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $165.51.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. McDonald’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $2,739,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $1,666,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

