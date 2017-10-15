Matthew Lester Acquires 8,698 Shares of Capita PLC (CPI) Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Matthew Lester purchased 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £49,578.60 ($65,183.54).

Shares of Capita PLC (LON CPI) opened at 571.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 603.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 611.48. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.80 billion. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 431.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 720.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Panmure Gordon restated a “sell” rating on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.41) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 600.27 ($7.89).

Capita PLC Company Profile

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

