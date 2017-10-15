Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Short Interest Update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,072,066 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 47,859,480 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,510,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) opened at 15.74 on Friday. Mattel has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $33.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.36 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis acquired 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $248,262.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,212.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 5,624.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG set a $26.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

