Matson, Inc. (MATX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens cut Matson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Matson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Matson (NYSE MATX) opened at 27.64 on Wednesday. Matson has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine acquired 6,100 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $146,827.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,822.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe acquired 4,100 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $98,687.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $292,734 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Matson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Matson by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

