Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,409.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,585 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Match Group worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 127.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Shares Bought by Koch Industries Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/match-group-inc-mtch-shares-bought-by-koch-industries-inc.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Vetr lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.42 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Match Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,318,360.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,360.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 684,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $15,026,596.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 464,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,937.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,498 shares of company stock valued at $19,287,878. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) traded up 0.19% on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,258 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.56. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.36 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.