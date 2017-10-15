Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $607,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. 2,839,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

