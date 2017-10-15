Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.92.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) opened at 25.89 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

In other Manulife Financial Corp. news, insider Marianne Harrison sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.26, for a total value of C$89,834.78.

Manulife Financial Corp. Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

