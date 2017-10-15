Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (MTW) Position Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,029 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 28,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) opened at 9.14 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from $6.10 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.07 target price (up from $7.85) on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

