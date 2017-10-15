Man Group Plc (EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

EMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Man Group Plc to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Man Group Plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on Man Group Plc from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on Man Group Plc from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price on shares of Man Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group Plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Man Group Plc (LON EMG) opened at 186.10 on Friday. Man Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 111.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 188.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.07 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.78.

About Man Group Plc

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

