MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip Limited from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip Limited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of MakeMyTrip Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.80 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS AG lowered shares of MakeMyTrip Limited from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ MMYT) opened at 25.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50 billion. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). MakeMyTrip Limited had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $141.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post ($2.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip Limited by 1,002.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip Limited by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MakeMyTrip Limited by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip Limited by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel company in India. The Company’s services and products include air ticketing, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Its segments include Air ticketing, which provides the facility to book international and domestic air tickets through an Internet-based platform; Hotels and packages, which provides holiday packages and hotel reservations through an Internet-based platform, call-centers and branch offices, and Others, which include advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its Internet Web-sites, income from sale of rail and bus tickets and income from facilitating Website access to a travel insurance company.

