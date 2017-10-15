Magna International, Inc. (MGA) PT Raised to $59.00 at KeyCorp

Magna International, Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2017 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Magna International (MGA) traded up 0.72% on Friday, reaching $54.79. 792,407 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46. Magna International has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Magna International by 19.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

