Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Blackstone Group L.P. worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in the second quarter worth $116,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in the second quarter worth $167,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group L.P. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE BX) opened at 32.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Blackstone Group L.P. had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

