Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,916 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lowe’s Companies worth $180,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,757.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,045,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $726,481,000 after purchasing an additional 671,581 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,249,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,200,000 after purchasing an additional 852,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,018,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,759 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE LOW) opened at 82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $614,889.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

