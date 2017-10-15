Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,927 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 637.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,056.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) opened at 41.68 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

