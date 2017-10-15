LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Receives $71.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of LivaNova PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $190,860 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova PLC by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova PLC by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in LivaNova PLC by 814.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivaNova PLC by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ LIVN) traded down 0.25% during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. 303,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.91 and a beta of 0.59.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. LivaNova PLC had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

