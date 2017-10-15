Press coverage about Lionbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:LIOX) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lionbridge Technologies earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.1301869877964 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lionbridge Technologies (LIOX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.03” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/lionbridge-technologies-liox-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-03.html.

Lionbridge Technologies Company Profile

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides translation, online marketing, global content management and application testing solutions. The Company enables more than 800 brands to manage international market share and engage their customers in local markets across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Lionbridge Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionbridge Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.