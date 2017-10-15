Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TCSC) in a research report released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-town-centre-securities-plc-tcsc.html.

Town Centre Securities Plc Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC is the United Kingdom-based property investment and development company. The Company is engaged in the property investment, development and trading, and the provision of car parking. The Company operates through two segments: property rental and car park operations. The Company has a portfolio around the United Kingdom, which consists of retail and office accommodation with over 900,000 square feet of retail space and over 360,000 square feet of prime office space.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.