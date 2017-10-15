Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pagegroup PLC (MPI)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 505 ($6.64) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MPI. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 490 ($6.44) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.36).

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

