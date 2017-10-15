LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.71% of LGI Homes worth $32,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LGI Homes by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/lgi-homes-inc-lgih-shares-sold-by-wasatch-advisors-inc.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,211.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $425,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,735. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ LGIH) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. 225,882 shares of the company traded hands. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $324.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.22%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.