Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Leggett & Platt, were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 123.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 132,500.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt, news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 19,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $971,222.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt, in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt, in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt, in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) opened at 47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $54.97.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt, had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

