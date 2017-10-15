Legg Mason (LM) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) is one of 55 public companies in the “Investment Management & Fund Operators” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Legg Mason to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Legg Mason pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 49.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Legg Mason is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Legg Mason and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 3 2 4 0 2.11 Legg Mason Competitors 275 1636 1759 57 2.43

Legg Mason currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies have a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Legg Mason’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Legg Mason shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 8.21% 6.84% 3.35% Legg Mason Competitors -47.23% 7.29% 4.97%

Risk and Volatility

Legg Mason has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legg Mason’s peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legg Mason and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $2.98 billion $572.31 million 16.07 Legg Mason Competitors $2.89 billion $931.92 million 7.35

Legg Mason has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Legg Mason is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Legg Mason beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and related services to institutional and individual clients, Company-sponsored investment funds and retail separately managed account programs. It offers its products and services directly and through various financial intermediaries. It has operations principally in the United States and the United Kingdom and also has offices in Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and Taiwan.

