Legal & General Group Plc continued to hold its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Maintains Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/legal-general-group-plc-maintains-holdings-in-sangamo-therapeutics-inc-sgmo.html.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 31,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $445,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 15,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,474 shares of company stock worth $1,019,009. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ SGMO) opened at 14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company’s market cap is $1.25 billion. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 246.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.