Legal & General Group Plc Continues to Hold Holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI)

Legal & General Group Plc continued to hold its position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 586.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group Holdings has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) opened at 7.80 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 122.84% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Endurance International Group Holdings’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Orlando sold 8,531 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $66,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 10,229 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $77,944.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $211,892. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

