Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PROS Holdings were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS Holdings news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 28,175 shares of PROS Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $807,777.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 50,000 shares of PROS Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,275,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,350 shares of company stock worth $2,296,808 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE PRO) opened at 25.60 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $813.77 million. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. PROS Holdings had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,114.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of PROS Holdings in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Pacific Crest boosted their target price on shares of PROS Holdings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

PROS Holdings Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

