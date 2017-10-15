Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Home Depot, Inc. (The) makes up approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) opened at 164.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.07. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $166.63.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $1,633,270.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $2,255,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,977.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

