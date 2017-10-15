Lee Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $193,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $164,250.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $164,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $152,250.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $160,250.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $158,500.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $170,250.00.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) opened at 7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s market capitalization is $452.17 million.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. A10 Networks’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of A10 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,608,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after buying an additional 234,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after buying an additional 164,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,876,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 319,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

