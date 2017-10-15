Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.50

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60.75 ($0.80), with a volume of shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Learning Technologies Group PLC from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Numis Securities Ltd upped their price objective on Learning Technologies Group PLC from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.29. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 298.58 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.09 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Learning Technologies Group PLC Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of e-learning services. The Company is engaged in the production of interactive multimedia programs. The Company’s portfolio includes LEO, a learning technologies firm, the multi-device authoring tool gomo learning, games with purpose company Preloaded and Eukleia, and an e-learning provider to the financial services sector.

