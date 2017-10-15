Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMRK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ LMRK) opened at 17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $403.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.15.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 27.5% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 29.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Company operates through three segments.
