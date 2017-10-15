Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMRK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ LMRK) opened at 17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $403.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.15.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/landmark-infrastructure-partners-lp-lmrk-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 27.5% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 29.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Company operates through three segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.