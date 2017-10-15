Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.16

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.16 and last traded at C$20.78, with a volume of shares traded.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

