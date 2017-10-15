Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.16

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.16 and last traded at C$20.78, with a volume of shares traded.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.